Margaret Valair completed her 30th Half Iron Distance Triathlon on Sunday, October 24 in Waco, Texas. The Half Iron Distance Triathlon sometimes referred to as a 70.3 Triathlon consists of a 1.2-mile swim; a 56 mile bike ride; and a 13.1-mile run. The total mileage for the event equals 70.3-miles.
In Waco, Texas the swim was a point-to-point downriver swim in the Brazos River; the bike course on Central Texas rural roads; and the run in and around Cameron Park and over beautiful, historic bridges.
Margaret was talked into her first Triathlon by a colleague at work. She did know how to swim but joined a master’s Swim Programme. Her last bike was a child’s three-wheeler, but her colleague lent her a Road Bike. The only running she had done was to catch a bus, but she participated in a Running clinic. Six months later, in June 2006, she completed her first Triathlon, the Half Iron Distance, In Oliver, BC, Canada. Margaret embraced Triathlon as a hobby on her retirement and now 15-years later as well as her 30 Half Iron Distance Triathlons she has completed five Full Iron Distance Triathlons.
Is there another Triathlon in Margaret's future? According to Margaret, "My husband says I might have to do some housework and make some meals if I quit training... so, I keep training!"