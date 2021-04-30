While playing at the Preserve on Tuesday, April 6, Mark Kunnen thought he’d lost his ball on hole #6. He and Brian Gallup were looking for it in the desert at the top of the steep slope to the left of the green. While they were searching, another player in his group, Larry Scott, putted from the front of the green to within three feet of the pin. When he went up to mark his ball, Larry said, “Hey, there’s a ball in the hole.”
So, yes, Mark had lost his ball— in the cup. He had struck an 8-iron from the tee to a blue pin, 130-yards away. His ball had landed on the slope, kicked to the right, and rolled into the hole. Apparently, he knows the right way to play that that tricky hole. Perfectly executed, Mark— Congratulations!
This is Mark’s second hole-in-one, but his first since moving to SaddleBrooke in 2002.
Well done, sir!