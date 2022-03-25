Men and women might be from different planets, but they came together recently for a fun, competitive two days of golf. The Mars-Venus Tournament combines players from the MPMGA with players from the MPWGA. Each foursome is made up of two men and two women, competing against other mixed foursomes over two days.
The format for Day One, played at the Preserve, was Cha-Cha-Cha, which requires each team to use 1 best net on 6 holes, 2 best nets on six holes, and 3 best nets on six holes.
Day Two at MountainView was Shambles, a format in which each player hits a tee shot on every hole, one ball is selected, then all team members hit from that spot and play their own ball until holing out. The two best net scores among the four players are used as the team score for that hole.
The winning team, with a score of -38 to par was:
Dick Helms, Marylyn Brewer, Harry Clausen, and Anne Cole
Second place, with a score of -32:
Bill Grow, Anne Colombo, Tom Quinn, and Connie Plapinger
Third place, at -27:
Judy Grow, Gary Lange, Donna Roth Hillis, and George Kaplan
Fourth place, at -26:
Angelo Klousiadis, Beverly Smith, Bob Ogle, and Gail Campbell
Eight other teams finished in the money, and a great time was had by all.
After the final round, the players gathered in the MountainView Ballroom for a nice luncheon, joined by the honorary guest sponsor, the Moore Advantage Team. Congrats to the Mars-Venus winners— and to all the participants who enjoyed a world of fun.