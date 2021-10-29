What a great event to meet new POP players and mingle with current SaddleBrooke Tennis Club (STC) members on the morning of Monday, September 27! The day started with ladies Organized Play (OP) with most of the gals “planning” to play the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. session. Unfortunately, light sprinkles delayed play until 8 a.m. and then the fun started. More players were on the court for the 9 a.m. to 11a.m. session. Ladies and men met at the tennis pavilion following play for drinks and food.
Sarah Smith organized the party with the help of her volunteers. Bea Dillehunt made the outstanding mimosa’s which of course were enjoyed by all. The food consisted of a delicious variety of snacks and desserts made by the players along with croissant sandwiches provided by Bashas.
Following lunch on the patio we welcomed new members and recognized “old” members who have been a part of our club for years as previous tennis players. Greg Hlushko spoke about how he could no longer play tennis due to knee issues, but he was so glad to have POP introduced to our club. He is now able to enjoy being back on the court after years of being a top tennis player!
Three of our POP tennis instructors donated one-hour lessons for a raffle. Thank you to Geri Sandilands and Judy Gerba for handling the raffle. Diane Boyer won a lesson with Chris Madsen, Mike Hoedel won a lesson with John Sochacki and Karen Callan won a lesson with TJ Duffy! Thank you to our pros for their time, dedication and generosity!
The DropShot racquet donated by a Sales Representative to Cynthia Pierson was put up for a bid. The money went to the party supplies, mimosas, and the sandwiches for the event. Karen Callan was the highest bidder at $125! She was so excited and ready to try it out with the lesson she won!
The weather was perfect to make this a memorable day for approximately 40 people. This could not be possible without the help of our volunteers. Thank you to Cindy Madsen for sending out the email blasts, to all the pro’s, and of course our STC members who make our club the best in the country!