The MountainView Preserve Lady Niner is Joyce Sutay.
Looking back over the years I wonder how those years zipped by so fast! It was in California where I first earned my master's degree at the "ripe old age" of 40 so I could teach the "joys" of public speaking. It was in California where I discovered showing Irish Setters at dog shows, sky diving, bocce ball, racquetball, skiing, and Lions International.
Most importantly, it was in California that I discovered love. Becoming an Air Force Offer's wife had meant moving around a bit. A highlight was living in the Philippines, traveling within Southeast Asia, and even riding an elephant in Thailand. It also meant appreciating what blessings we have in the United States.
Nine years ago, a gal from Chicago and a guy from Brooklyn decided to leave California. After extensive research, SaddleBrooke materialized and offered us exactly what we were looking for and more. Not having had much time for golf while working full-time and teaching, I plunged into golf. Joining the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners became the conduit to meeting special friends and of course more volunteering with SaddleBrooke Troop Support, Windy City Club, Learning in Retirement.
My current emphasis is devoting time to my husband of 43 years, Bob, and feline "children" Alex and max, while trying to learn how to gracefully say "no, but thanks" to volunteering opportunities.