Nancy Frazer is the Lead Tennis Coordinator at our SaddleBrooke Tennis Center. She has served for 23-years in the Tennis Center Office. Nancy also served two terms as Vice-President of the Tennis Club. If you have questions about joining, borrowing POP Tennis racquets, requesting court reservations, she has the answers. All the coordinators are helpful and willing to answer questions. If you want to join the tennis club, this is the place to visit.
Tennis Balls and POP Tennis Balls are usually available for purchase in the office. Some t-shirts, caps, and visors, are also available. Contacts for professional coaching and getting tennis racquets strung can be found in the office.
Have questions? Reach out to the Tennis Club. Our phone number is (520) 825-0255 and our email is TennisClub@saddlebrooke.org. Check out our website to answered questions. Visit saddlebrooketennisclub.net.