The member-member match play tournament was held on Monday, January 18, Sunday, January 21 and Thursday, January 28. The 48 two-man teams were separated into six flights and seeded one through eight in each flight, according to each team’s combined course handicap.
The following are the winning teams from each flight:
- Flight 1: Alan Mansker and Kelly Paxton
- Flight 2: Tom Winch and Bill Bender
- Flight 3: Mike Bershaw and Bob Edelblut
- Flight 4: Gerry Braun and Bob Maruniak
- Flight 5: Tom Beahan and Bill George
- Flight 6: Greg Cahill and John Wrbanek
Congratulations to the match play winners on battling through three rounds of tough competition to finish as the last team standing in their flight. Nice team effort, guys. (We might have to split you up next year.)