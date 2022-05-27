The annual SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Memorial Day tournament is set for Saturday, May 28 at the community’s jewel of a ball field. The tournament features men and women who play in the league’s current spring season. Four games are planned starting at 8 a.m. Free hot dogs, bratwurst, chips, cookies, soda and water will be served starting at noon. As always, donations are appreciated. Ambient Air Heating & Cooling is the tournament sponsor.

“It’s a fun day for all involved,” said Peter Romeo, SaddleBrooke Senior Softball Association president. “There is music, free food and entertaining softball. It’s an opportunity to socialize with your friends and neighbors and we look forward to another great turnout from the community.” The tournament is one of four holiday events the league conducts every year. The others are St. Patrick’s Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in the United States armed forces. The holiday is observed Monday, May 30 this year. SaddleBrooke Senior Softball is in its seventeenth season. Games are played Monday thru Friday year-round in five different leagues based on ability. If you are interested in playing, volunteering or watching the games, go to saddlebrookesoftball.com to learn more.