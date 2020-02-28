Midge (Miller) Mollenkopf was awarded the MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) 2019 Most Improved Player (MIP). Her handicap decreased from 26.8 to 25, an improvement factor of 1.049. Throughout 2019, Midge routinely practiced all parts of her game and worked to increase her overall strength. She played over 70 rounds, with 32 on league play days, far exceeding the required 48 rounds, with twelve played with the league. The MIP Award was established 18 years ago by previous MPWGA member Mary Sturgeon Canfield in honor of her daughter Nancy, who took up golf at 55. Within three months, Nancy was breaking 100, and soon thereafter began breaking 90. The Mary Canfield Trophy was first presented to a MPWGA member in 2002, in memory of Nancy, with Mary’s hope that it brings the recipient pride in her accomplishment and a challenge for further improvement. Mary and Nancy are no longer with us, but their memories, and Mary’s dream, are honored and live on through the MPWGA’s annual award.
On Tuesday, January 14 at the 2020 Kick Off Dinner, outgoing Handicap Chair Betty Cole spoke about the Mary Canfield MIP Award and made the winner announcement. Midge was unable to attend the dinner, as she was enjoying a one-night stay at the Abrazo Health SPA trying to become more hip. Midge learned about her award win from her good friend Gail Campbell later that evening. High on post-surgery drugs, Midge repeatedly questioned whether she was hallucinating or hearing things, and when convinced otherwise, claimed she was in total shock, but no worries, as she was safe at the hospital in the event resuscitation was needed. When she told her son about her win, he said that the only golf award he would ever win would be the Most Likely To Be Beat By His Mother award. Midge’s name has been engraved on the Mary Canfield trophy displayed in the glass case outside the Mesquite Grill, and she has received a personalized crystal trophy and MIP bag tag. Hip, hip hooray, Midge!
Midge took up golf seriously when she moved to SaddleBrooke 14 years ago, still sporting a 1-iron in her bag. Well, we all know that only earthlings can hit a 1-iron, and there have only been two: Midge Mollenkoph and Ben Hogan. Midge uses O.P. (Other People’s) balls, usually synonymous with naughty O.B. (Out-of-Bounds) balls. Midge’s motley group of twelve plays on Thursdays where the first 18 holes are just a warm-up for the nineteenth hole and a margarita. She enjoys all parts of the game, but calls chipping an “enigma” and putting a “challenge.” She occasionally has a blow up hole, but balances it out with a hole-in-one from time to time at The Preserve, where she shot her best round ever, 84! Ah, just looking for another excuse for a round of margaritas.
Midge calls the MPWGA “a great group,” and more than just the competition, loves the camaraderie of the Tuesday league games and gimmicks. She has been active in the league since moving here and has chaired events such as the Member-Guest tournament. And, you guessed it, the tournament theme was “Margaritaville.” Midge is a focused golfer, and says that for her, golf is quite mental. Others just say she has a “crazy good time” on the course. Well, that sort of fits like a golf glove.
Life in SaddleBrooke has been good to Midge. She met her husband Al Mollenkoph soon after moving to ‘Zona, and married him a year later. In addition to golf, Midge stays more than active with tennis and pickleball, is an avid bridge player, and was recently awarded artist of the month. Midge will be back to golf the latter part of February. As for getting back to margaritas, well, no doubt that is already in the past tense. Now that both hips have been successfully replaced and she golfs good enough for the Refurbished Legends Tour, all Midge really has to worry about is blowing out a flip flop, stepping on a pop top, and losing her shaker of salt.