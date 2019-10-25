Monday mixers is a great way to meet other Saddlebrooke residents. All are welcome—you do not have to be a golfer, a couple or an expert putter. All you have to do is want to have fun. This group is open to all men and women of Saddlebrooke, HOA-1 and HOA-2. Monday Mixers takes place at the Putting Green at the HOA1 Clubhouse.
First week of putting is free! Come back and you will be charged $20.00 for the season. Prizes are awarded monthly and at our end of the year putting event.
Mark your calendars! Monday, November 4, will be our first event.
Putting is held on Mondays at 3:30 p.m., with practice beginning at 3:00 p.m. Our 2019/2020 season will run until late April. You do not have to putt every week. Come when you can, come when you want, come join the fun!
For additional information contact the Truesdales at (362) 225-3775, or the Carrs at (712) 251-1731.