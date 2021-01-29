Monday Mixers has decided that this year’s 2020 to 2021 season will be cancelled. This is due to the coronavirus and our desire to make sure that the health and safety of our members be protected.
The coronavirus has stopped our putting from happening.
INSERT PICS
Monday Mixers, the mixed putting group/league is open to all SaddleBrooke residents. You do not have to be a golfer, nor do you have to have a partner, all you need to do is want to have fun. We enjoyed a record setting 2019 to 2020 season with as many as 96 putters on the green having fun. We look forward to beating the virus, and by fall of 2021 starting up again! We will keep you informed as these decisions are made.
Thanks,
Your Monday Mixers Organization