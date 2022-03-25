Our Spotlight this month is on Holly Konecny! Holly is originally from Michigan, but came to Arizona from California. She and her husband have moved here full time. Holly is new to the MountainView Lady Putters this year, and is looking forward to meeting people and enjoying an outdoor activity. She and her husband are looking to get back in to golf. Holly is a very positive person and always has a smile. Her other interests include: crafting, ceramics, painting, basket weaving, her dog and cat and her husband. Please help me welcome Holly to the Mountain View Lady Putters!!