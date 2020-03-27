Our Spotlight this month is on Ruth Catalinotto! She is our oldest putter at 93 years young. She has been putting with the MVLPs for 15 years. Ruth is from Morton Grove, Illinois. She has two daughters, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite part of putting is trying to not "get a dumb four!” She truly enjoys talking with all the ladies and getting outside. She is also an avid knitter and works out at the Desert View Fitness Center. She is an inspiration to the rest of us!
