In August, representatives of Mountain View Lady Putters presented an $800 check to Melissa Joliat, Principal of the San Manuel Junior/Senior High School. Alongside the check, school supplies were provided for the students.
For the MVLP, this is an annual fund raiser and one that they have been working on for a while. Throughout the summer, the MVLP made available a donation canister each Monday, in anticipation of collecting spare dollars for this worthy cause.
The group is sure the teachers at the San Manuel Junior/Senior High School really appreciate their support, as they are delighted to help!
If you’re interested, the Mountain View Lady Putters would love to have you join them. They putt Mondays at Mountain View Golf Club putting greens starting at 8:30 a.m. from April 1 to September 30. They will begin at 9:30 a.m. October 1 to March 31. You can also visit their website (www.mvlputters.com) for more information.