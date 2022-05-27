The Mountain View Lady Putters (MVLP) hosted the Quail Creek Lady Putters at Mountain View on Monday, April 25. The MVLPs welcomed Quail Creek with a traditional putter's arch for their visitors to pass through. It was a beautiful day of putting, laughs, and delicious lunch! Everyone is genuinely glad to be back on the green! Many thanks to the committee who put in all the hard work to make this a great event.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up