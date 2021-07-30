Mountain View Ladies Putters meet on Monday mornings at 8:30 a.m. at MountainView putting green.
After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, we returned to putting on Monday, July 5. We invite you to come join in the fun, meet new friends, participate in special events throughout the season and join us for several planned luncheons after putting. New members are always welcome. To become a member please contact one of the following officers or come play for a $1 and decide.
Contact
- Membership Coordinator, Sandy Strack (520) 825-0536
- Co-Vice President Patty Stark (951) 255-1132
- Co-Vice President Roberta Wisniewski (520) 825-4597.