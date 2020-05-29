Our Spotlight this month is a focus on two ladies who co-chaired the President's position in 2017. They are Patricia Wells and Vicki Strief.
Pat moved here from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is married, with three children and four grandchildren. Pat joined MVLP right after moving to Saddlebrooke 17 years ago, even though she had not putted before. She enjoyed being on the green so much, she ultimately decided to learn to golf. Putting helped her improve her golf game as well. She learned a saying, "Drive for show, Putt for dough."
Vicki is from Des Moines, Iowa. She and her husband moved to SaddleBrooke ten years ago. She has one son. She had no prior putting experience either. She joined Putters because it was a social organization, but she was also impressed that the Putters were also active in philanthropy.
MVLP play on Monday mornings at Mountain View. It is a wonderful way to meet new people whether you are a regular golfer or even if you have never golfed before. In addition to weekly putting, there is a luncheon each month and other special events periodically. Please check out the website at www.mvlputters.com for specific and up to date information.