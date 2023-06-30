The sign says it all. Mountainview Golf Course is closed until November for the most important renovation in its history. The work officially began on Monday, May 1, with a laundry list of improvements slated to be finished by the end of October. Perhaps the most important upgrade will be the brand-new Rainbird irrigation system. The original apparatus has outlived its useful life and the replacement system will be more efficient and require much less maintenance. Teeing grounds which have turned into hardpan will be replaced with new tees. Bunkers will be reshaped, lined and filled with white sand. Hopefully bunkers filled with stones will be a thing of the past. There will be a turf reduction of between seven to eight acres. This will occur in areas of fairways that are rarely in play, so there won’t be a noticeable change in approach. This will also help with water conservation. A new cart path will be built behind the administration building between the ninth green and tenth tee to bypass the dangerous trek through the parking lot. Other cart paths will be repaired or replaced as well. The fifteenth green will be softened to allow for more reasonable pin placements in flatter areas. It sounds ambitious, but we’re all looking forward to having a course we can be proud of.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

The renovation is an inconvenience for HOA-2 golfers, but it’s also an opportunity to finally figure out how to play the Preserve course. Tee times may be a little harder to come by, but that problem will be somewhat mitigated by the exit of our dear snowbirds and by the system of double tee times in the mornings. Unfortunately, the scheduled aerification of the Preserve must go on from Monday, July 10, to Sunday, July 30. Tee times can be had at HOA-1 after its members are looked after. Many area courses have steeply discounted openings in the summer, as well. The Views and El Conquistador are fine public courses in Oro Valley. You can also play where the pros play at Tucson National for a reasonable $85. This July is the time for avid golfers to branch out and enjoy many other fine courses in Tucson or even Phoenix. Online, underpar.com lists at least 22 courses in Arizona to play through their voucher system. So, golfers don’t despair, this summer, the world is your oyster!