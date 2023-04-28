The 24th Annual MountainView Collegiate Women’s Golf Tournament was held Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19, at the MountainView Golf Club—and the play was outstanding! There were 17 teams in attendance: Arkansas, Houston, Iowa State, K-State, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, North Texas, Ohio State, San Diego State, Southern Mississippi, Texas Christian University, Tulsa, UNLV, and Wisconsin.

The winning team was Iowa State with a three day NCAA record -60. The runner-up team was Ohio State with -27. The Individual Medalist was Karisa Chul-Ak-Sorn from Iowa State who shot 65-62-64 (-25), which was also an NCAA Tournament record. The runner-up was Caley McGinty from Ohio State who was -23.

We would like to thank over 150 SaddleBrooke volunteers who donated their time, money, and bottled water to make this a very enjoyable tournament for all of the teams. Thank you to the many SaddleBrooke residents who opened their homes to the players/coaches and prepared delicious meals for them during their stay. We’d also like to thank Bashas’ for donating all of the bananas for the teams during the tournament. And, a very special thank you to Jim Creel, CEO of Taco Johns, for donating ball markers for all of the players and gift cards for the teams!

Thank you to everyone for making this tournament a very special event for these 127 players and coaches! Next year’s tournament has already been booked for Friday, March 15 to Sunday, March 17, 2024, and it will be held at The Preserve at SaddleBrooke.