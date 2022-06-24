Oh, what a night it was on Saturday, May 14, when the MountainView Lady Putters set up the course at MountainView putting green for "Moonlight Maddess".

The course was set up at dusk, dinner was served at 6:30 p.m. in the Mesquite, and when it was dark enough, hopefully around 8 p.m., putting began.

A wolf-masked putter ran around the crowd to howl at the moon. This was a surprise to everyone, and it took some time to identify her.

All 18 holes, flag poles, and starting tees were lite with glow sticks and circles. By all accounts, it was a magical evening under the moon, full of fun and laughter.