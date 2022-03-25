On Thursday, January 20, the MountainView Lady Putters (MVLP) membership renewal, and orientation of new members, was held in the MountainView Ballroom. During this event, the new executive board members were introduced, and the 2021 board members were acknowledged. There were 20 new members in attendance for orientation conducted by Patty Stark, the 2022 Vice President, and welcomed by Roberta Wisniewski, the 2022 President.
There are currently 120 members, with two that joined after orientation and five former members rejoined. At this event, as well, members could order team shirts, jackets, and name tags. All members were asked to sign up for available volunteer positions to help the MVLP organization's continued success.
The MountainView Activities Fair was held on Saturday, January 22. The MVLP had a table set up to promote the Putters and to stimulate interest in the organization. The 2022 President Roberta Wisniewski and 2021 President Jean Kraus were there to answer questions, and hopefully signup new members.