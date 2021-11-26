On Wednesday, October 27, the MountainView Lady Putters (MVLP) hosted their first event since the pandemic started two-years-ago with Putter Partners. The putters chose a partner whether it was a guest or another member. They putted on the 18-hole course for first, second, and third places, winning gift cards and bragging rights. By all accounts, everyone had a good time, and it was a great success.
Committee members for this event were Ginnie Schoepf (chair), Mary Williams, Jeannie Hepner, Carol Thompson, Sally Murphy, and Lois Byrd. Fira Stout designed, and printed name tags and Raye Cobb did course set up and took photos.
Thank you to the committee for all their hard work and organizational skills.
Winners were:
- First Place: Jean Kraus, Tom Doig, Patty Stark, and Bob Stark;
- Second Place: Kat Danner, Karen Larkin, Pat Brothers, Maria Miller, and Mike Miller;
- Third Place: Geri Grant, Roberta Wisniewski, and Ray Wisniewski
Patti Stark won the secret money hole.
Throughout the year there are several events sponsored by the MVLP club. We hope you will consider joining this fun group and participate in one of these activities.
For information about MVLP go to their web site MVLPutters.com
The putters dressed for Halloween on Monday, October 25, and putted the 18-hole course on MV putting green.