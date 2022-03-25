For many years the MountanView Lady Putters have given supplies, and money to support Mammoth/San Manuel School District. Although this is not their only charity they support, they support of the schools is the only yearlong commitment.
Every Monday morning while putting there is a box is displayed near the putting course for collection of money designated for the Mammoth/San Manuel Schools. Once a year there is an additional School Fund Drive where members are asked, if desired, to contribute $1 a week to this box. This type of contribution is very important. These monies are used to purchase supplies such as colored paper, crayons, dry erasers, and dry erase markers. During COVID, the monies were kept until the schools reopened, and the needs were assessed.
In the past these school drives have been very successful.