On the morning of Wednesday, October 26, 2022, 46 MountainView Lady Putters took the wagon train up to SaddleBrooke Ranch for a putting competition with the Ranchettes. The committee co-chairs were Ginnie Schoepf and Mary Williams with Donna Vargas as the committee advisor. Joan Davis handled the list of participants and their handicaps.

These two clubs meet and host every other year. This year, it was the Ranchettes turn to host.

A lunch was provided that consisted of a club croissant, pasta salad, seasonal fruit, and chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

We have mutually enjoyed the relationship between these two clubs and trust we will continue annually with the MVLPutters hosting next year.