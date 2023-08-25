It’s that time of year again, when the kids are heading back to school. The MountainView Lady Putters (MVLP) are doing their part by collecting monies during their annual Mammoth/San Manuel school supplies fundraiser event. This year, they are making a donation to the teacher’s fund, which any of the Pre-K to high school teachers can apply to for a grant, for something for their classrooms. It could be copy paper or decorations for the classroom so it makes the kids feel warm and welcomed, or special books or art supplies (e.g.). Although the “yellow school bus box“ is not available each week this year, due to the golf course renovation, the ladies have been making donating funds available via the monthly luncheons, standard black box (by the Rincon room) or mailing to the treasurer. Hoping to reach their projected goal by the end of August or September (if necessary). The MVLP have been known for their generous giving and joy of helping others. Let’s continue by making this the best school year ever for these kids! GO PUTTERS!

