The April 2020 tournament for the MountainView-Preserve Couples Golf will be held Saturday, April 11, at the Preserve Golf Course. It will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start; the format will be four person, pick your foursome, two best net balls, with bonus.
Players must sign up on the ForeTees system by Sunday, April 5, to secure their spots. Tournament results will be announced in the Preserve Grill following golf.
MP Couples Golf was organized to provide monthly competitive and fun golf for couples of all skill levels while affording the opportunity to meet new members of the HOA-2 community.
MP Couples Golf is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month at either the MountainView or The Preserve golf course. Two and four-person team formats are provided with a social time following the golf to swap triumphs and failures from the golf course. Team flights are formed based on handicaps. Come join in the fun. For additional information, contact the MountainView or Preserve Pro shops.