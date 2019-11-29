The December tournament for the MountainView-Preserve Couples Golf will be held
Saturday, December 14, at the Preserve Golf Course. It will be a 12:30 p.m.
shotgun start; and the format will be a four-person, Devil Scramble; where each team member hits a tee shot on each hole, a drive is picked, and the player, whose drive is picked, plays his/her own ball until holed out for a net score. The remaining three players play a three-man scramble from the picked drive location until holed out for a gross score. The team score is the total of the net and gross scores. Couples may pick their foursomes.
Players must sign up on the ForeTees system by Sunday, December 8, to secure
their spot. Tournament results will be announced following golf.
MP Couples Golf was organized to provide monthly competitive and fun golf for couples
of all skill levels while affording the opportunity to meet new members of the HOA-2
community. MP Couples Golf is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month at either the MountainView or The Preserve golf course. Two and four-person team formats are provided with a social time following the golf to swap triumphs and failures from the golf course. Team flights are formed based on handicaps. Come join in the fun. For additional information, contact the MountainView or Preserve Pro shops.