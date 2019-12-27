The January 2020 tournament for the MountainView-Preserve Couples Golf will be held Saturday, January 11 at the MountainView Golf Course. Beginning at 12:30 p.m. with a shotgun start; and the format will be a four person, two best net balls, one from the women and one from the men. The team score is the total net scores of the two balls. Couples may pick their foursomes.
Players must signup on the ForeTees system by Sunday, January 4 to secure their spots. Tournament results will be announced in the MountainView Bar and Grill following golf.
MP Couples Golf was organized to provide monthly competitive and fun golf for couples of all skill levels while affording the opportunity to meet new members of the HOA-2 community. MP Couples Golf is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month at either the MountainView or The Preserve golf course. Two and four-person team formats are provided with a social time following the golf to swap triumphs and failures from the golf course. Team flights are formed based on handicaps. Come join in the fun. For additional information, please contact the MountainView or Preserve Pro shops.