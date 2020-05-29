The June 2020 MountainView-Preserve Couples Golf tournament will be held on Saturday, June 13 at the MountainView Golf Course. There will be a 7:30 am shotgun start; and the format will be a four-person, so, pick your foursome for this multiple, best ball event. Players must sign up on the ForeTees system by Sunday, June 7 to secure their spots. Tournament results will be at the Mesquite Patio following golf.
MP Couples Golf was organized to provide monthly competitive and fun golf for couples of all skill levels while affording the opportunity to meet new members of the HOA-2 community. MP Couples Golf is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month at either the MountainView or The Preserve golf course. Two and four-person team formats are provided with a social time following the golf to swap triumphs and failures from the golf course. Team flights are formed based on handicaps. Come join in the fun. For additional information, contact the MountainView or Preserve Pro shops.