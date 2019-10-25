The November tournament for the MountainView-Preserve Couples Golf will be held
Saturday, November 9, at the MountainView Golf Course. It will be a 12:30 p.m.
shotgun start; and the format will be a two-person, One Net Best Ball; couples may pick their foursome. This event will be followed by dinner. Details to be provided soon.
Players must sign up on the ForeTees system by Sunday, November 3, to secure
their spot. Tournament results will be announced at dinner following golf.
MP Couples Golf was organized to provide monthly competitive and fun golf for couples
of all skill levels while affording the opportunity to meet new members of the HOA-2
community.
MP Couples Golf is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month at either
the MountainView or The Preserve golf course. Two and four-person team formats are
provided with a social time following the golf to swap triumphs and failures from the golf course. Team flights are formed based on handicaps.
Come join in the fun. For additional information, contact the MountainView or Preserve Pro shops.