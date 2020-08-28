The September 2020 tournament for the MountainView-Preserve Couples Golf will be held on Saturday, September 12, at the MountainView Golf Course. It will be starting at 7 a.m.; and the format will be a four-person, Modified Scramble. The golf committee creates the foursomes. Players must sign up on the ForeTees system by 12 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, to secure their spots.
MP Couples Golf was organized to provide monthly competitive and fun golf for couples of all skill levels while affording the opportunity to meet new members of the HOA-2community.
MP Couples Golf is scheduled for the second Saturday of each month at either the MountainView or The Preserve Golf Clubs. Two and four-person team formats are provided with a social time following the golf to swap triumphs and failures from the golf course. Team flights are formed based on handicaps.
Come join in the fun!! For additional information, contact the MountainView or Preserve Pro shops.