The September tournament for the MountainView-Preserve Couples Golf will be on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the MountainView Golf Course. It will be a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start; and the format will be a 4 person, Modified Scramble; couples may pick their foursome.
Players must signup on the ForeTees system by Sunday, Sept. 8.
Tournament results will be announced at the Mesquite Grill following the golf.
MP Couples Golf was organized to provide monthly competitive and fun golf for couples of all skill levels while affording the opportunity to meet new members of the HOA#2 community. MP Couples Golf is scheduled for the 2nd Saturday of each month at either the MountainView or The Preserve golf course. 2 and 4 person team formats are provided with a social time following the golf to swap triumphs and failures from the golf course. Team flights are formed based on handicaps. Come join in the fun. For additional information, contact the MountainView or Preserve Pro shops.