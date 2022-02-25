On Tuesday, January 18, the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners gathered for Social Hour at 5 p.m. in the MountainView Ballroom at HOA-2 to celebrate friends being together again. The Niners were welcomed by Caryl Dowell, President with special recognition to Charter Member Carol Larson, Past Presidents stood and were honored for their commitment to the league, and new members were welcomed.
The business meeting began with the introduction of the new 2022 officers, and board members. A preview of the 2022 events was presented by Charlene Leach, Vice President.
The 2021 Highlights video by Holly Riviere was viewed. Our Most Improved Golfer was Paula Vogel.