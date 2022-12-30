Thanksgiving is not only for being thankful for what we have. It is part of the human nature to want to give to the less fortunate. The MountainView Preserve Lady Niners (MPLN) became part of the SaddleBrooke Community Outreach program by donating to the Thanksgiving Baskets in 2021. The MPLN membership decided to make the Thanksgiving Baskets that are distributed to families unable to provide food for themselves a priority again in 2022.

Without a scheduled event to collect donations, a call was made by the MPLN board to the membership to donate freely to this worthwhile program. The MPLNiners collected over $1,000.00 for the Thanksgiving Baskets project this year.

The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) “It’s All About the Kids” mission is truly making a difference in this community. Feel free to check out the Community Outreach programs online at community-outreach.org.