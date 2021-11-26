MountainView Preserve Lady Niners (MPLN) had their first big outing since the pandemic. On September 14. 2021 they highlighted the great sponsors that have supported them in 2021. The day included a 9-hole golf tournament followed by lunch in MV Club House.
Sponsors who choose to play were paired with one of the Lady Niners. Thank you to Denise Gilliat-Norgard, Sponsor Chair, for organizing these sponsors. The MPLN organization presented The Senior Village with a monetary gift for all they do for the SaddleBrooke community.