Social distancing is staying at least six- feet apart from other people. Wearing masks when golfing is optional.
MountainView Preserve Lady Niners are so grateful to be golfing on HOA-2 courses currently. They are not taking this privilege for granted.
Nothing is usual on the courses because golfers are now following CDC Guidelines.
Here are just a few examples:
- No cash transactions
- No course equipment is to be touched
- Only touch one’s own equipment
- No ball washers
- No sand rakes
Golfers can ride in their own cart alone, and all four carts may leave the cart path. To be honest it feels at times like we are playing bumper cars.