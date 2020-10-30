When COVID-19 arrived in SaddleBrooke, the cancelations of scheduled social events has consequently impacted the Lady Niners. All the stories that kept our golf group relevant to SaddlleBrooke residents and our members are absent from the community news. Considering these circumstances, I decided to publish personal stories about our Niners by interviewing members for a "Calendar Girl of The Month." These ladies will be chosen at random.
Beth Effenberger is a second generation Californian. She graduated from Berkeley and taught school in Orange County, California for 30 years. Beth started playing golf to meet requirements for completion of her degree. She move to SaddleBrooke in 2004 with her husband George who has since passed away. Her sister Susie lives in Tucson, Arizona, and a brother Bill lives in Laguna, California.
Beth has three children, eight grandchildren, and her first great granddaughter is due in December. The SaddleBrooke community keeps her busy playing golf and bridge, lunch with friends, and the reading of many books.