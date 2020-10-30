MountainView Preserve's September Calendar Girl is Pyhllis Cadden.
In the summer of 2003, during the Aspen fires that burned over 84, 750 acres, Phyllis and her husband came to SaddleBrooke with their California friends. Their goal was to find a community on a golf course, a great neighborhood, and good weather. They visited SaddleBrooke using the Stay and Play program. So, despite the heavy Aspen fires smoke, they found their golf community retirement home.
In 2004, they moved into their new home with their cat and moved her mom into Fairwinds Assisted Living Center. Golf, book club, art lessons, and much more has kept them entertained. They were grateful to add new friends to others they have met over their 60 years of marriage. As for the stay-at-home and 6-feet social-distancing, the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners saved her sanity.