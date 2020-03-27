On Tuesday, February 11 the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners held an event where the HOA-1 Niners traveled "Across the Brooke" to HOA-2 MountainView Golf Club.
The weather did not co-operate for golf on very wet courses. We had been given lemons that day, so we made lemonade.
Instead of actual golf, the golfers from both clubs played a "chocolate infused" "Golf Trivia" game conducted by Joyce Sutay. Prizes were given for the winners.
Golf Pros Matt Hudson and Mike Karte gave out prizes for faux golf by pulling names of the attendees from a basket. There were prizes handed out to those who were Closest to The Pin, Closest to The Squiggly Line and Lowest Scores for places one through six. Raffle tickets were sold for cash prizes. Golf fees were refunded.
It was a fun day that ended with a delicious lunch in MoutainView Ballroom.