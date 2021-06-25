Red Nose Day is a campaign with the mission to end child poverty by funding programs that keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered. Through the power of entertainment, we bring people toether to laugh and have fun, all while raising life-changing cash for the children that need it the most. Since our debut in 2015, we have raised over $240 million and have positively impacted over 25 million children around America, and around the world.
The MountainView Preserve Lady Niners of SaddleBrooke hold all children near and dear to their hearts by showing their support wearing the Red Nose wrist bands.
This year, Red Nose Day was held on Thursday, May 27.