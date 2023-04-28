The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) held their 2023 President’s Cup on Monday, March 13, and Tuesday, March 14. This was a Net tournament, where participants must have played at least six Tuesday Play Days since the last Cup, and a maximum course handicap of 36 was used. Shotgun started on the Preserve Course with nice weather conditions, and ended on the MountainView course the next day in not so nice conditions—nine of the holes were played in the rain. To say the least, a ‘resilient’ group of women weathered the conditions, and many expressed that putting on the second day in the rain was challenging.

Ann Martin met the challenge and won the Cup with a low net score of 138, this was Martin’s second win. The Cup and cash prizes were awarded to top flight winners after the event. To see all past winners, check out the MPWGA trophy case at the entrance to The Mesquite Grill at MountainView. In it are President’s Cup plaques, Club Championship trophy and plaque, Most Improved Player Award, and more.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up