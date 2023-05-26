The MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association held their Member/Guest Event on Tuesday, April 11, and Wednesday, April 12, with a twist — it had a 50s theme of “Greased Lightning”. The ladies Rock’d-n-Roll’d it by showing up in Red Convertibles, Poodle Skirts, and Bobbie Socks.

Special thanks to all who helped organize this Premier event. This was a two-person team event (one member, one guest). Round One, using One Best Ball Net, started at The Preserve Golf Course, and ended with dinner and live music provided by Chuck Moses. Round Two, using a Stableford Both Balls Net Points, was held at the MountainView Course followed by lunch. Winners for each day, first through fourth place, were grouped (and named) by Flights, and awarded cash prizes!

For more results, visit mpwga.com/winners/weekly-winners.