MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) officially kicked off the summer season in May with 7 a.m. start times, beautiful weather for our “Girls of Summer” golfers, and some Classic events.
On Monday, May 1, MPWGA President Judy Grow grabbed a shovel for the ground-breaking ceremony at MountainView Golf Course where exciting improvements are happening.
Wednesday, May 3, was the Coyote Classic held at The Preserve Golf Course—it was pick-your-partner using Stableford Both Balls Net Points scoring, and was sponsored by Coyote Golf Cars.
Coyote Classic Results
(* denote tie)
Agave Flight
McGeorge/Quesnell 69
Helms/Cheszek 68*
Campbell/Cox 68*
Dalton/Schauer 64
Cholla Flight
Erickson/Anderson 67
Peters/Cole B. 66
Kline/Salmeri 64
Creel/DeWitt 62
Prickly Pear Flight
Clark/Roberts 69
Gray/Hammer 67
Paplinger/Rosenthal 65
Bosch/Sherman 64
Saguaro Flight
Hodges/Farquhar 73
Mielke/Sullivan 65
Yon/Hoover 62
Roesner/Simonds 6
Then, on Tuesday, May 16, SaddleBrooke One hosted the SaddleBrooke Classic where three different clubs (including MPWGA) competed in an event. For results, and more information on MPWGA events, go to mpwga.com.