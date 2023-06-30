MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association (MPWGA) officially kicked off the summer season in May with 7 a.m. start times, beautiful weather for our “Girls of Summer” golfers, and some Classic events.

On Monday, May 1, MPWGA President Judy Grow grabbed a shovel for the ground-breaking ceremony at MountainView Golf Course where exciting improvements are happening.

Wednesday, May 3, was the Coyote Classic held at The Preserve Golf Course—it was pick-your-partner using Stableford Both Balls Net Points scoring, and was sponsored by Coyote Golf Cars.

Coyote Classic Results

(* denote tie)

Agave Flight

McGeorge/Quesnell 69

Helms/Cheszek 68*

Campbell/Cox 68*

Dalton/Schauer 64

Cholla Flight

Erickson/Anderson 67

Peters/Cole B. 66

Kline/Salmeri 64

Creel/DeWitt 62

Prickly Pear Flight

Clark/Roberts 69

Gray/Hammer 67

Paplinger/Rosenthal 65

Bosch/Sherman 64

Saguaro Flight

Hodges/Farquhar 73

Mielke/Sullivan 65

Yon/Hoover 62

Roesner/Simonds 6

Then, on Tuesday, May 16, SaddleBrooke One hosted the SaddleBrooke Classic where three different clubs (including MPWGA) competed in an event. For results, and more information on MPWGA events, go to mpwga.com.