On Tuesday, May 3, the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners held their annual "Bring a Friend" golf event at MountainView Golf Club and MountainView Bar and Grill benefitting American Legion Oro Valley Post 132.

The Commander of Post 132 Wayne Larroque was presented a check at the MPLN Board Meeting on Tuesday, May 10, and informed the board that all monies collected for the Post would be used to help veterans.

The theme of this event was "Putts, Pearls, and Polka Dots". The Niners invited their friends, family, and fellow golfers from other leagues to participate and wear pearls and polka dots.

All golfers received decorated visors, kitchen cloths, and goodie bags.