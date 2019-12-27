Each year the Arizona Golf Association (AGA) conducts their State Medallion Tournament. Both 18-hole and nine-hole leagues throughout Arizona holds competitions to see which of their members will represent their club. The AGA Championship is held in January the following year. These four talented golfers have qualified for the State Medallion this year. They now have the honor of representing MountView Preseve Lady Niners by competing Sunday, January 12, in the statewide tournament held at Oakwood Golf Club in Sun Lakes, South of Phoenix.