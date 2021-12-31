This State Medallion competition is open to all AGA members. Winners will be determined by their two best low gross nine-hole rounds or their two best low net nine-hole rounds out of four designated rounds on league day. The MountainView Preserve Lady Niners have four members who have qualified to compete for the State Medallion. Qualifying for the honor is proof of their golfing skills, and the MPLN membership congratulate these four golfers.
The AGA 2022 State Medallion Tournament is currently scheduled at Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes, Arizona on Friday, January 14 for 9-hole players.