This year the annual MPLN Club Championship was played on two consecutive Tuesday league days. The shotgun events were held on Tuesday, April 5 and Tuesday, April 12, at MountainView Golf Club. A luncheon and announcements followed the second Tuesday of play at MountainView Bar and Grill.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

MPLNiners are proud to have Linda Miles as our overall Club Champion. We thank our dedicated sponsors for their support of this event.