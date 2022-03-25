The "Crossing the Brooke" fun day of golf is when HOA-2 Niners and HOA-1 Niners invites each other to this annual reciprocal event. This golf day was held Tuesday, February 8, at MountainView Golf Club. The co-chairs Joyce Sutay and Suzan Carter worked hard to make this event a great success. A fun game called "Go Fish" was explained to the golfers before play began and Mulligans and Bunker Escapes sold for $1 each.
After each hole is completed, golfers total their gross scores. A fishing pole outside each green revealed which golfer's score would be counted as the "Team" score. There were team monies won, individual money for closest to the pin, and closest to the squiggly line.
Raffle ticket sales culminated with a donation to Women Warriors of Tucson, AZ. Foundations for women Warriors is a unique support organization created for the women veteran community. Half the money collected was awarded to golfers by a raffle ticket pull. The luncheon was held in the MountainView Ballroom where Golf Pro Matt Hudson created a winners list and announced the winners.
Thank you to the HOA-1 volunteers that helped make this event a success.