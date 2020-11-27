Suzan was born in the North of Brazil to an English father and a Brazilian mother, thus making her an Anglo-Brazilian mongrel.
Prior to SaddleBrooke her home was in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In 2014 her two daughters thought it was time to find her a companion and promptly set up a dating app on her phone. This was much to the disgust of her son who thought this was certainly not appropriate for a prim and proper lady like her.
It was through this app however that she met her husband, Terry. They met in London and he is an American. Terry's home was in Atlanta, and has a brother living in Oro Valley. That is how SaddleBrooke came to be. Terry proposed at the footsteps of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, and they were married a year later in Tucson.
Suzan left behind a lot of good friends but she has also met and made friends with many lovely new people. She has always felt welcomed in SaddleBrooke, and thoroughly enjoys her life here.