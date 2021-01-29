2020 has been a most challenging year for all of us. When the pandemic first hit, early this year, we were all very uncertain about how to go about doing the daily things we had all grown accustomed to. That included the members of the MountainView-Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA). One of the earliest decisions the MPMGA Board made was to postpone its annual President’s Cup Tournament scheduled for March and move it to December. Well, as we all know, we figured out how to go about our lives and play our golf in a socially-distanced manner that allowed us to enjoy our favorite game while protecting ourselves and our fellow playing partners.
December finally arrived and 96 players (an impressive field for any event) signed up to compete in this event to crown our President’s Cup Champion for 2020. The President’s Cup is very attractive to our membership because it is a net event where every player competes with 100 percent of their handicap. That means whoever plays the very best golf over two days on our two golf courses relative to their handicap will become our President’s Cup Champion.
The first day of play was Monday, December 7 and the competition was conducted at The Preserve. It was a day that saw sustained winds of more than 20 miles per hour, with gusts exceeding 30 mile per hour— a very difficult day under any circumstances. Of the 96 players who signed up, 91 players actually teed up to challenge the course and the conditions. The day was brutal, and it became an endurance contest just to finish the round. By the time the days competition was completed another seven golfers voted themselves out of the competition and we finished the day with 84 players having posted a score that would allow them to play on day two.
The play itself turned out to be very competitive as 24 players were within five shots of our leader, Lee Leksell, who fired a first day score of 71 (one under par 72). This writer had the privilege of playing with Lee and his performance was spectacular given the circumstances. As conditions worsened and the challenges increased, Lee actually bogeyed three of his last five holes in posting his 71. Because we were playing a net event, Lee’s net score was a 72 because he has a +1 handicap to start the day. He stood in first place with a one stroke lead over two fellow competitors.
During Round one, of our President’s Cup something extraordinary took place in the threesome of Doug Johnson, Bill Webster and Larry Scott. Larry Scott carded a two on the Par five 16th hole. This is known in golf as an albatross. An albatross is something that most golfers will never have the fortune to make. Three strokes under par on a single hole is extremely difficult to achieve. Our congratulations to Larry for achieving this most uncommon of scores in the game of golf. Well done Sir!
Round two of the President’s Cup was scheduled for Thursday, December 10 at MountainView. The weather forecast was not favorable that we would be able to play because rain was moving in Wednesday Night and was forecasted to continue throughout the day on Thursday. Deliberations took place between MPMGA leadership and our Director of Golf and his staff concerning the various decision points we would be facing Thursday morning.
The rain came Wednesday night, but it was light enough that Paul Hallock and his team to did not declare Cart Path Only play. Because we didn’t have cart path restrictions Round two of the President’s Cup would go forward on a rainy Thursday, that quite frankly, was at times simply miserable. We finished Round one with 84 players eligible to compete on day two… we actually had 81 players decide to challenge the conditions to compete on Day two.
Play in the rain in Round two turned out to produce better scoring than the high winds of Round one. In total, eight players matched Par 72 or better on Day two. Four Players carded rounds that were under par. The best score of the day was turned in by the same player who held the lead after Round one, Lee Leksell, who carded a gross & net 67 to finish with a two-day total of 139 (five under par). Lee won the 2020 President’s Cup by nine strokes over his closest competitors Larry Sandoval, Vic Wetmore and Tom Blong who all carded two-day totals of 148 (four over par).
Congratulations to Lee Leksell for being the 2020 President’s Cup Champion. Lee was our runner up in last month’s Club Championship where he lost in a one-hole playoff to John Brubaker. In this event Lee left no doubt. He simply beat the wind, the rain and 95 other competitors that wanted to be the President’s Cup Champion.
We had nine flights in this event and each flight was named after a previous MPMGA President as well as the current President. The flight winners for the 2020 MPMGA President’s Cup are:
- Kambic Flight (Flight 1) – Lee Leksell (President’s Cup Champion)
- Eder Flight (Flight 2) – Larry Sandoval
- Marchand Flight (Flight 3) – Larry Scott
- Koch Flight (Flight 4) – Bob Edelblut
- Michels Flight (Flight 5) – Phil Gray
- Borchert Flight (Flight 6) – Larry Meyer
- Kelsey Flight (Flight 7) – Tom Blong
- Pryde Flight (Flight 8) – Tom Beahan
- Nordhill Flight (Flight 9) – Jerry Westra
The 2020 President’s Cup will be long remembered for the harshness of the conditions that both days were played under. To the 67 players that endured the conditions and both your good and bad play while producing a 36-hole score, you are to be congratulated for finishing the race… in this case completing two of the most difficult rounds of golf you played in 2020. That, in itself, makes you champions.